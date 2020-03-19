Malaysian artistes face backlash online for flaunting holiday snaps during Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Several local artistes have come under fire after posting photos of their travels on social media.
The condemnation came from social media users who were not amused by the likes of actresses like Liyana Jasmay, Farah Nabilah, Ummi Nazeera, Aishah Azman and actor Alvin Chong as the country entered its second day of the restricted movement.
“Are you not aware? People are freaking out about the Covid-19 virus that is escalating and you’re still on holiday. Please pity the ‘frontliners’ who will have to do tests on people like you,” one social media user said.
“Everyone is dealing with the virus while you’re still on your vacation. All these stubborn people should be jailed when they come back to Malaysia. Selfish!”, said another.
Many were obviously unamused with such posts, and echoed the same sentiments, with one harshly commenting, “Please don’t bring back Covid-19 and your stupidity back to Malaysia.”
After facing backlash, some artistes responded on their social media by clarifying that some of them had already safely arrived home and were in self-quarantine.
“We were supposed to fly back to Malaysia on the 23rd March but amidst the coronavirus scare, we decided to cancel some locations, shorten our shoot time and come home early,” posted Liyana Jasmay.
“The timing was perfect as we arrived early morning on the 18th, right on the dot of the restricted movement order by the Malaysian government.”
“We will be doing self-quarantine for 14 days as instructed to look out for symptoms (if any) and are so happy to be back and rest at home.”
Big up to @airasia for arranging the change of flights for us. We were supposed to fly back to Malaysia on the 23rd March but amidst the coronavirus scare, we decided to cancel some locations, shorten our shoot time and come home early. The timing was perfect as we arrived early morning on the 18th, right on the dot of the restricted movement order by the Malaysian government. We will be doing self quarantine for 14 days as instructed to look out for symptoms (if any) and are so happy to be back and rest at home. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and frontliners who are working tirelessly in the face of the pandemic and we promise to do our best in helping you by staying put in our homes. Don't forget to wash your hands everyone! #VacaywithAirAsia #travel #travelbesties #glampergirls
“I’m home and self-isolating. Let’s pray hard and practice good hygiene. Take care everybody, May Allah protect us,” Farah Nabilah captioned her Instagram post.
Meanwhile singer and actor Alvin Chong posted a photo of him in flight with the caption stating he was on his way back home and thanked everyone who wished him well on his journey apart from reminding the public not to indulge in panic buying and reduce outdoor activities.
I’m still on my way home. Thank you for the lovely messages on my return. Just wanna remind all of us not to panic, don’t stock piling the groceries, only buy what you need. Reduce outdoor activities and this is really not a good time to balik kampung. We can get through this. ❤️
Those yang still mencari sanitizer & masks, @uptownparkcitypharmacy still ada stock ! Go get it now ! 1. Say my name & you can get 10% on sanitizer and disinfectant . 2. Mask is limited , each person only can purchase 3pcs based on stock availability. I’m home & self-isolating. Let’s pray hard & practice good hygiene. Take care everybody, May Allah protect us. ❤️