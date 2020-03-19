Malaysian artistes face backlash online for flaunting holiday snaps during Covid-19 pandemic

Several local artistes faced backlash after posting their travel photos online during the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture via Instagram/liyanajasmay and Farah Nabilah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Several local artistes have come under fire after posting photos of their travels on social media.

The condemnation came from social media users who were not amused by the likes of actresses like Liyana Jasmay, Farah Nabilah, Ummi Nazeera, Aishah Azman and actor Alvin Chong as the country entered its second day of the restricted movement.

Actress Aishah Azman was also bombarded with criticism online. — Picture via Instagram/Aishah Azman

“Are you not aware? People are freaking out about the Covid-19 virus that is escalating and you’re still on holiday. Please pity the ‘frontliners’ who will have to do tests on people like you,” one social media user said.

“Everyone is dealing with the virus while you’re still on your vacation. All these stubborn people should be jailed when they come back to Malaysia. Selfish!”, said another.

Many were obviously unamused with such posts, and echoed the same sentiments, with one harshly commenting, “Please don’t bring back Covid-19 and your stupidity back to Malaysia.”

After facing backlash, some artistes responded on their social media by clarifying that some of them had already safely arrived home and were in self-quarantine.

“We were supposed to fly back to Malaysia on the 23rd March but amidst the coronavirus scare, we decided to cancel some locations, shorten our shoot time and come home early,” posted Liyana Jasmay.

“The timing was perfect as we arrived early morning on the 18th, right on the dot of the restricted movement order by the Malaysian government.”

“We will be doing self-quarantine for 14 days as instructed to look out for symptoms (if any) and are so happy to be back and rest at home.”

“I’m home and self-isolating. Let’s pray hard and practice good hygiene. Take care everybody, May Allah protect us,” Farah Nabilah captioned her Instagram post.

Meanwhile singer and actor Alvin Chong posted a photo of him in flight with the caption stating he was on his way back home and thanked everyone who wished him well on his journey apart from reminding the public not to indulge in panic buying and reduce outdoor activities.