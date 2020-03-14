Former Monsta X member Shownu cleared of drug charges

K-pop band Monsta X might soon see the return of their member Wonho after an enforced break. — Picture from Twitter/Jimmy Kimmel

SEOUL, March 14 — K-pop star Wonho has been cleared of charges of past drug usage, after an investigation by Seoul police.

Wonho, 27, whose real name is Lee Ho-seok, was formerly with boyband Monsta X but left after news of the investigation broke last year.

His agency Starship Entertainment announced yesterday that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency had cleared him of the allegations.

In a statement Starship also said they would continue supporting Wonho whatever his future career decisions, saying they had minimised his media exposure pending the results of the investigation.

Fans of the singer received the news with joy and are now petitioning online for his return to Monsta X.