Blind Malaysian singer-songwriter Alfred Ho calls it a day after four decades of crooning

After serenading for nearly four decades, Malaysian blind singer Alfred Ho is retiring from singing due to health problems. — Photo via Facebook/ Alfred Ho

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Blind singer Alfred Ho will be hanging up his guitar after nearly four decades of serenading.

In a statement issued by his wife Rufina Baptist here, Ho’s decision to retire was due to health reasons.

The 70-year-old Ho’s singing career started in the 1970s when he participated in RTM’s talent contest Bakat TV where he managed to qualify for the semi-finals singing his own compositions.

“From 1974 until 1983, he worked as a telephone operator with the Penang City Council whilst performing at pubs, wedding engagements and other public functions just to make ends meet,” Baptist said.

She added that Ho, who was the first blind entertainer to have participated at the Asia’s Got Talent Contest in 2017, decided to go full time into singing after health problems and having to juggle two jobs took its toll on him.

“He felt (it) was his true calling and what he enjoyed doing most which was to bring joy to his audiences,” she said of her husband, who can perform for three to four hours without even a sip of water.

Ho’s forte was singing songs from the 1950s to the 1970s.

“He can cover the songs of Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard, Johnny Tillotson, Ricky Nelson, Pat Boone, Russ Hamilton, Slim Whitman, Bobby Winton, Bobby Vee, Hank Williams and many more with gusto.

“He also covers songs by groups such as the Everly Brothers, Bee Gees, Beatles and the Cascades to name a few.”

In his years of singing, Ho, who is able to sing in Mandarin, Cantonese and Hokkien besides Spanish and Japanese, had self-financed six albums that he sells during his performances.

“His CDs are still available at RM30 per copy,” Baptist said.

His songs are also available via YouTube channel alfredho1111 where there are more than 400 video clips.

Fans can still follow Ho’s update via his blog at alfredhomusic.blogspot.com.