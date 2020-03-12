India music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s Kuala Lumpur concert postponed to June

Ilaiyaraaja’s Kuala Lumpur concert scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to June 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

NEW DELHI, March 12 — The weekend Kuala Lumpur concert of India’s top Tamil movie music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been postponed to June after the Malaysian Ministry of Health advised against large gatherings due to the coronavirus problem.

The concert scheduled for Saturday at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) will now take place on June 20 at the same venue, according to a message from the organisers.

An estimated 10,000 people were expected to watch the four-hour-long extravaganza where a number of singers from India were to perform with Ilaiyaraaja.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our artistes, concert goers, staff and community very seriously. While we are disheartened by the turn of events, we also know that this is the best course of action during these trying times,” Mojo Projects Sdn Bhd, the event’s organiser said.

The decision comes amid tightening measures, including travel curbs and cancellation of public events, to contain the coronavirus threat, which is described as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). — Bernama