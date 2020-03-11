'Lost in Space' renewed by Netflix for third and final season

Netflix has decided to release a third season of the 'Lost in Space' reboot, created by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via AFP

LOS ANGELES, March 11 — Less than three months after the release of season two, the streaming giant has decided to commission a third season of the Lost in Space reboot, created by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Netflix has greenlit the American science fiction series Lost in Space for a third and final chapter. The company has also signed an agreement with its showrunner Zack Estrin to create and develop new projects for the platform parallel to his involvement in season three of Lost in Space.

The drama is a reboot of the series of the same name, created by Irwin Allen, which first aired in the 1960s. It tells the tale of the Robinson family who are selected to participate in the 24th mission of the spacecraft Resolute, which is on a mission to transport colonists to the Alpha Centauri star system.

“From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story as a trilogy with a clear beginning, middle and end,” pointed out Zack Estrin in a press release on Monday.

“So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey will all feature in the cast of Lost in Space. Season three should be available on Netflix in 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews