KLPac golden oldies fundraising concerts to help with RM4.4m operating costs

Proceeds from both shows will go towards helping the non-profit theatre meet its RM4.4 million annual operating expenses. — Picture courtesy of KLPac

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Fans of the golden sounds of yesteryear are in for a treat — while chipping in for a good cause.

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPac) is presenting two concerts celebrating the music from the past to raise funds for the non-profit to continue running.

The first fundraiser concert, Turning Back The Time, kicks off this Saturday featuring music from the 1950s and 60s such as Savage, Black Magic Woman, Don’t Forget To Remember, Let’s Twist Again, Living Doll and Cotton Fields.

The songs will be performed by an eight-piece ensemble made up of Jeffrey Moey, Terence Lee, Soegito, John Anthony, Remy Loh, Vernon Steele, Wan Azhar and Maniam Vellasamy with the show produced by Eddie, Jordan and Michael Chow.

‘Turning Back The Time’ features music from the 1950s and 60s. — Picture courtesy of KLPac

The one-night-only concert is followed by Yesterday Once More 3 set to dazzle music fans from March 18 to March 22.

The third instalment of the popular golden oldies concert showcases tunes from the 40s and 60s when swing, big band and jazz were at their height with names such as Perry Como and Nat King Cole charming fans with their vocals.

Expect hits from the likes of Doris Day, Dean Martin, the Everly Brothers, Nancy Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Buddy Holly and the BeeGees.

Led by Ian Chow and backed by a five-piece band, Yesterday Once More 3 will feature the vocals of Joel Wong, Lai Suk Yin, Omar Ali, Rachel Liu, Serene Chng and Vale Wong.

The performers of ‘Yesterday Once More 3’ at a rehearsal session ahead of the concert. — Picture courtesy of KLPac

Jing Xiuan serves as music director/pianist who will accompany band members Lee Hui Yin (keyboardist), Coebar Abel (lead guitarist), Alex Lee (percussionist) and Iqbal R. (bassist).

Yesterday Once More 3 will see Pentas 2 transformed into a lounge with table setting along with a bar where KLPac artistic director Joe Hasham and senior theatre manager Lawrence Selvaraj will play the part of celebrity bartenders.

Like most arts centres here and around the world, KLPac relies on contributions from companies and individuals to meet its RM4.4 million annual operating costs.

Proceeds from both concerts will be channelled towards meeting this goal.

Turning Back The Time will be staged at 8pm, March 14, 8pm with tickets priced at RM50.

Showtimes for Yesterday Once More 3 are on March 18 (8.30pm, preview), March 19 to March 21 (8.30pm) and March 21 to March 22 (3pm)

Tickets for the preview and Saturday matinee show are priced at RM68 (free seating, no drinks) while normal shows are at RM480 (for table of four and one bottle of wine or four cans of soft drinks) and RM88 (free seating single seats with one welcome drink).

More details at klpac.org .



