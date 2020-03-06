US singer Katy Perry postpones wedding to British actor Orlando Bloom due to Covid-19

US singer Katy Perry has postponed her wedding to British actor Orlando Bloom due to the Covid-19 outbreak. ― Picture via Instagram/katyperry

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― US pop singer Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom will have to wait a little longer before exchanging their wedding vows thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Perry had initially planned to have her wedding in Japan, entertainment portal E! News had reported, quoting sources.

The outbreak however has forced the couple to hold their plans.

Another source quoted said that the couple now plans to have the ceremony in the US, though it described all plans as based on the couple's priority was everyone's health.

Hours earlier, the 35-year-old singer of Roar caught fans off guard when she revealed her baby bump in the accompanying visual for her latest single Never Worn White.

This is her first child with Bloom but second for the Pirates of the Carribean actor.

Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr.