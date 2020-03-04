Former TVB actor Yau Piu reports brisk sales for his antiseptic products in times of Covid-19

Yau Piu with his family. His antiseptic product business has been reporting roaring business following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Photo via Facebook/游飈

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — While many businesses have reported losses following the Covid-19 outbreak, former TVB actor Yau Piu is not one of them.

The 51-year-old's business, selling antiseptic products, has been experiencing brisk sales with some products sold out.

Sin Chew Daily reported that a 100 mililitre product, could fetch a price as high as RM378 per bottle.

Yau said his daughter played a significant role in the success of his business as he used his company’s products to sanitise her shoes, socks and toys when she was young.

She has since become the ambassador for his products.

Yau left TVB in 2012 after being an actor for 36 years.

It was reported recently that Hong Kong actor Moses Chan was in talks with his cafe’s landlord to reduce the outlet's rental as his business had been badly affected because of the outbreak.

Hong Kong celebrity Nicholas Tse pastry business was also not spared where his cookies are only available for sale online after he decided to shut the shop and pop-up stores selling the confection due to soft market conditions brought about by Covid-19.