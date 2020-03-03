Eina Azman takes stab at beauty entrepreneur Sajat’s gender identity after curve comparisons

Eina was less than flattered after a follower commented she lost out on curves against Sajat. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — An Instagram post by actress Datin Paduka Eina Azman of her slender figure has led to an open bashing of controversial entrepreneur Nur Sajat’s gender identity.

It started with @cribbang_raybush commenting that Eina, or her real name Ainur Syakina Azman, lost out to Sajat when it comes to curves.

Eina retorted that she was a real woman with two children.

“So the obvious difference is there,” she replied in @cribbang_raybush’s thread.

Many then chimed in backing Eina.

@zalikasuhaili wrote there was no need to put hashtag kita perempuan (we are women) as Eina was a woman while @imanitheone said Sajat was a woman with male body parts.

@bxcafe_dessertstsbykakti wrote it was obvious Sajat lost to Eina, qupping “This is ori! Sajat not ori huhu.”

It was previously reported that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department’s (Jakim) had in January 2018 insisted that Nur Sajat needed to undergo a lengthy process in order for authorities to officially verify her gender.