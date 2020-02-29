Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson star in trailer for ‘The High Note’ (VIDEO)

Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Black-ish’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 29 — Focus Features has debuted a first trailer for The High Note, a romantic dramedy starring Tracee Ellis Ross — the daughter of famous singer, Diana Ross.

The film — the latest from Late Night director Nisha Ganatra — follows the story of a middle-aged musical superstar Grace Davis (Ross), whose talent and ego has reached new heights, and who would rather record a new album than take up a proposed Las Vegas residency — much to the dismay of her manager (Ice Cube).

Enter Dakota Johnson — her new (and overworked) personal assistant, who is stuck running errands most of the time, but desperately wants to become a music producer — and when Davis is presented with a choice that could drastically change her career, the unlikely duo hatch a plan together that could alter both their lives forever.

The High Note is slated to bow theatres on May 8, and also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr, Bill Pullman, Zoe Chao and Eddie Izzard (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews