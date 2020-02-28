Justin Timberlake recruits SZA in new ‘The Other Side’ (VIDEO)

Justin Timberlake and SZA recently collaborated on 'The Other Side' from the soundtrack for 'Trolls World Tour.' ― Screenshot via YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 ― The Other Side will appear on the upcoming soundtrack to Trolls World Tour, which Timberlake also executive produces.

The 39-year-old vocalist notably penned the Grammy award-winning 2016 hit “Can't Stop the Feeling” for the prequel to Trolls World Tour.

For the new animated film, Timberlake collaborated with Max Martin, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons and SZA to compose the disco-infused The Other Side.

The groovy single arrived alongside an accompanying visual, in which filmmaker Daniel Russell pays homage to Hype Williams' 1990s clips for Missy Elliott, Diddy and Mase.

The fisheye-lensed video finds Timberlake and SZA performing The Other Side in a silver industrial room, with the pair singing in unison “Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high/ You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time/You start to feel like you're losing your shine.”

Timberlake recently opened up in a statement about the genesis of the star-dubbed The Other Side.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project. Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together,” he explained.

The American singer-songwriter also contributed to various songs of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, which includes guest appearances by Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, James Corden and Ozzy Osbourne.

Aside from teaming up with Timberlake on The Other Side, SZA is working on her much-anticipated sophomore studio album.

Details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Ctrl are still scarce to this date, although the 29-year-old vocalist told Rolling Stone that “music is coming out this year for sure.”

In the meantime, discover the music video for The Other Side. ― AFP-Relaxnews