Ava DuVernay, Victoria Mahoney to adapt Amazon sci-fi series

US filmmaker Ava DuVernay helmed last year's critically acclaimed Netflix limited series ‘When They See Us’. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 ― Mahoney and DuVernay will develop Octavia E. Butler's 1987 science-fiction novel Dawn for the small screen in collaboration with Array, DuVernay's production company, and Macro Television Studios.

The award-winning book, part of a trilogy by Butler titled Lilith's Brood, focuses on an African-American woman who works with aliens to try to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war.

DuVernay helmed last year's critically acclaimed Netflix limited series When They See Us. She is soon to direct “New Gods,” a film adaptation of a DC Comics series and is currently shooting a pilot for HBO Max's adaptation of another DC series titled DMZ.

Mahoney served as second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, and will shortly direct an episode of Jordan Peele's upcoming HBO show Lovecraft Country.

She is slated to direct the pilot for Dawn as well as write the series.

DuVernay and Mahoney have previously worked together on DuVernay's OWN series Queen Sugar.

DuVernay, Mahoney, Charles D. King, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl and Thomas L.Carter will executive produce on Dawn, with Macro Television's Marta Fernandez overseeing. ― AFP-Relaxnews