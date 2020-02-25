Actress Chacha Maembong slams critics for kiss from sister’s husband

The photo became controversial after several social media users accused Chacha and her brother-in-law of being improper. — Screengrab via Twitter/syahbinar

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Actress Chacha Maembong was harshly criticised on social media after a photo of her being kissed by her sister Emma Maembong and Emma’s new husband, Muhammad Shazli Azhar spread online.

The photo was taken at Emma and Muhammad Shazli’s solemnisation ceremony last week by photography studio CST Production and shows the two pecking Chacha’s cheeks as she sits between them on the bridal dais.

What started as a simple display of affection between family members has sparked a heated debate on social media with some arguing that their actions had offended religious boundaries.

Gambar kahwin apa yg aku tengok niii. Allahhuuuu 🤦🏻 ♀️



Pasaipa adik yg di tengah... pic.twitter.com/ERV40ZKahN — Semoga Syahbinar dimurahkan rezeki (@syahbinar) February 22, 2020

Amende abang ipar cium adik ipar ni. Ewww — ش🤍 (@syxfxqxnxd) February 22, 2020

Nikmati lah keluarga yg tak utamakan islam walaupun mereka islam — ;) (@fihero21) February 22, 2020

When contacted by Harian Metro, Chacha issued a brief but harsh rebuke towards her critics.

“Keyboard warriors are too negative. I will not be giving any further comments on this issue,” said the 23-year-old.

Chacha, whose real name is Siti Aisyah Ismail, was among the 300 guests who attended Emma and Muhammad Shazli’s intimate wedding ceremony last Thursday.

Astro Awani reported that the newlyweds will be hosting a reception next month in Putrajaya.