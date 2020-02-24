'Sonic' outpaces rivals to again top N. America box office

'Sonic,' starring Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik, clung to a narrow lead in the North American box office this weekend. — Paramount Pictures poster via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Paramount's adventure comedy Sonic the Hedgehog clung to a narrow lead in the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated US$26.3 million (RM110 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported yesterday.

Sonic, starring Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik, recounts the adventures of a turbocharged blue hedgehog with supersonic speed. Films based on video games rarely excel at the box office, but this one set a record for the genre with its US$58 million opening last weekend.

20th Century's new adventure film The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, placed second, taking in US$24.8 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period. The story of a man and a surprisingly realistic, computer-generated sled dog is loosely based on the 1903 Jack London classic, set in the wilds of Alaska and Canada's Klondike region.

In third place, down one spot from last week, was Warner Bros. superhero film Birds of Prey, at US$7 million. Margot Robbie stars as former Joker girlfriend Harley Quinn.

Fourth spot went to new supernatural horror film Brahms: The Boy II, from STX Entertainment, at US$5.9 million. Katie Holmes stars in the frightfest — a sequel to 2016's The Boy — about a porcelain doll with an innocent face but sinister powers.

And in fifth was Sony's action comedy Bad Boys for Life, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking Miami narcotics detectives. It took in US$5.8 million, pushing its global total so far to US$391 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

1917 (US$4.4 million)

Fantasy Island (US$4.2 million)

Parasite (US$3.1 million)

Jumanji: The Next Level (US$3 million)

The Photograph (US$2.8 million) — AFP-Relaxnews