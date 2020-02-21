‘Parasite’ distributors tweet catty comeback at Trump for saying film didn’t deserve Oscar win

President Donald Trump gave ‘Parasite’ a thumbs down despite implying that he has yet to see the film. — Picture via Instagram/neonrated and Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Feb 21 — The US distributors of South Korean movie Parasite tweeted an epic clapback at President Donald Trump after he publicly scoffed at the film’s Oscars success.

In a reply to a video showing Trump bad-mouthing the South Korean dark comedy, NEON simply tweeted, “Understandable, he can’t read.”

Trump had denounced the critically-acclaimed film during a reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 20.

“How bad was the Academy Awards this year? We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade.

“On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” he asked as the crowd booed and jeered.

“Was it good? I don’t know,” Trump continued, implying that he had not seen the movie.

The president added that American films from Hollywood’s golden age, such as historical romance Gone With the Wind and 1950s film noir Sunset Boulevard, were due for a comeback.

In his Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech for Best Foreign Language Film this year, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho spoke about the “one-inch tall barrier” of subtitles and how English-speaking audiences are missing out on a plethora of cinematic gems by shunning foreign films.

Parasite, which depicts a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household under the guise of skilled professionals, made history at the 92nd Academy Awards earlier this month when it became the first non-English film to win Best Picture.