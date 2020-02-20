Pearl Jam share new animated video for ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ (VIDEO)

Pearl Jam collaborated with TinyConcert for a new animated video for their latest single, ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’. — Picture from Pearl Jam/Youtube.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — The Seattle rockers continue to tease their 11th studio album, Gigaton, with the newly-released Superblood Wolfmoon.

Pearl Jam previewed their latest single with an augmented-reality experience on the band’s app, asking fans to direct their cell phone cameras towards the moon to discover a teaser clip.

The grunge group has now unveiled an animated video for Superblood Wolfmoon, for which they collaborated with the DIY animator behind the popular @TinyConcert Instagram channel, Keith Ross.

The Superblood Wolfmoon clip notably marks the first time that Ross creates a full-length video for @TinyConcert.

The black-and-white video intercuts a vision of the moon with hand-drawn clips of Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Matt Cameron performing their new single.

Superblood Wolfmoon arrived a few weeks after the previously issued Dance of the Clairvoyants, which will also appear in Pearl Jam’s Gigaton.

The album, co-produced by the band and Josh Evans, will arrive seven years after their Grammy-winning tenth opus, Lightning Bolt.

Guitarist Mike McCready opened up in a statement about the genesis of Gigaton, noting that “making this record was a long journey.”

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times,” he added about the project.

In addition to releasing the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt, Pearl Jam will soon hit the road for a 16-date North American tour.

The trek will kick off on March 18 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, with additional concerts in Quebec City, New York City, Nashville, Denver, Los Angeles and San Diego.

In the meantime, discover the animated video for Superblood Wolfmoon below. — AFP-Relaxnews