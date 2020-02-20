First documentary dedicated to Ronnie James Dio on its way

Heaven and Hell's Geezer Butler (left) and Ronnie James Dio in concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on August 24, 2009. — Owen Sweeney/Shutterstock via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — The film is the first documentary about the late heavy metal legend fully authorised by his estate.

The yet-untitled feature-length documentary will be helmed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton, while BMG and Dio’s wife and manager Wendy will executive produce.

The career-spanning film will complete Dio’s unfinished autobiography, on which the 67-year-old musician was working at the time of his passing from stomach cancer in 2010.

It will notably include never-before-seen footage and photographs from Dio’s personal archives, providing fans insight into his life and musical career that lasted more than 50 years.

The documentary will also feature scenes with his family, friends and closest peers, who will likely include former bandmates from Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Heaven & Hell.

“I am very excited to be working with BMG on Ronnie’s long-awaited documentary. Ronnie loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through Ronnie’s life,” Wendy Dio said in a statement.

While the film is currently in production, BMG will release on March 20 a newly remastered collection of Dio’s 1996-2004 studio albums.

Among them are reissues of Angry Machines, Magica, Killing The Dragon, and Master Of The Moon, which feature rare and unreleased bonus tracks. — AFP-Relaxnews