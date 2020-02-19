See Colin Firth and Julie Walters in the first trailer for ‘The Secret Garden’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the ‘The Secret Garden’ that stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx among others.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — Studiocanal UK has released the first trailer for upcoming The Secret Garden that stars Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

Based on the classic beloved fantasy novel, the film revolves around a young British girl (Dixie Egerickx) who is sent back to England after her parents die to be under the care of her uncle (played by Firth), where she discovers a magical garden hidden in his mansion.

The film also stars Maeve Dermody, Jemma Powell, Amir Wilson, Sonia Goswami, Isis Davis and Edan Hayhurst.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever.”

The Secret Garden is set for release here on April 16.