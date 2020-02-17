K-pop’s BTS teams up with ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker Sia and Aussie pop star Troye Sivan for comeback album

The group previously collaborated with other notable names in music including Halsey, Steve Aoki, Nicki Minaj, and Lauv. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — K-pop superstars BTS have teased the arrival of their fourth full-length album Map of the Soul: 7 with a star-studded tracklist.

The South Korean septet, well-known for bridging the gap between K-pop and Western music, will be collaborating with Chandelier hitmaker Sia on the single On and Bloom singer Troye Sivan is credited as co-writer for the song Louder Than Bombs.

According to Billboard, the Sia track is a special digital-only release and will not be available on physical copies of Map of the Soul: 7.

Sivan also confirmed his collaboration on Twitter shortly after BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment made the tracklist public.

Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! 🤗 thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

Dedicated fans will be familiar with several songs on the tracklist, including the 2019 chart-topping hit Boy With Luv and previously released Map of the Soul: 7 singles Black Swan, Interlude: Shadow, and Outro: Ego.

A new track titled We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal appears to be a follow-up to the group’s 2013 releases We Are Bulletproof and We Are Bulletproof, Part 2.

The throwback is apt as Map of the Soul: 7 pays tribute to the group’s rollercoaster journey in the music industry since their debut seven years ago.

The album is slated for worldwide release on February 21 and BTS will be kicking off their much-anticipated world tour Map of the Soul this April.