‘Stranger Things’: Netflix unveils a surprise in the first images of season four

David Harbour has played the character of Jim Hopper since the launch of the Netflix series in 2016.. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Snowy Russia will provide the setting for the fourth season of the Duffer brothers’ science-fiction horror series. The news was revealed by Netflix on Friday, February 14, when it posted a few seconds of the next season online, revealing that shooting is already underway and that David Harbour would be back in the role of Jim Hopper, who looks to have been imprisoned in a labor camp.

In a press release yesterday, February 14, Netflix announced that shooting of the fourth season of Stranger Things is now underway. The news was accompanied by a short video showing the first images of the new season and the surprise return of Jim Hooper, who had been left for dead at the end of season three. Unfortunately, however, he has been back to life in far from comfortable surroundings in what the press release describes as the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka.

The fourth season will follow Jim Hooper’s struggle to survive in a Russian open-air prison, as he battles against men and supernatural forces. Meanwhile back in the US, a long-buried dangerous power awakens and threatens the entire Earth.

Netflix has promised that this fourth offering will be the biggest and most frightening season yet. However, the streaming giant did not specify a release date or the number of episodes.

The most recent offering of Stranger Things, which released on Netflix on July 4, 2019, was a third season comprising eight episodes. It had been eagerly awaited by fans of the science-fiction horror saga since the end of the second season in 2017. All of the show’s seasons, including season one, which first aired in July 2016, are available on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews