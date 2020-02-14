First trailer unveiled for Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The French Dispatch’.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 — Searchlight Pictures has unleashed the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s anticipated comedy The French Dispatch.

Written and directed by Anderson the film revolves around a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau, led by Bill Murray in a starring role as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the “French Dispatch” — “a factual weekly report on the world of politics, the arts — high and low — and diverse stories of human interest”.

Tracing three separate storylines — and based in a fictional 20th Century French city — the quirky film brings to life a collection of stories from the journal with the support of a stellar cast including Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park and Owen Wilson.

The upcoming film — which will be Anderson’s 10th directorial effort and his fourth working with Searchlight Pictures — is due to bow in theatres July 24 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews