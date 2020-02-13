Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly expecting their first baby

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting a bundle of joy soon, just under a year after tying the knot.
According to sources quoted by E! News, the Game of Thrones star is said to be about four months along and the pair are “extremely excited” about expanding their family.
Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016 and they were engaged in October 2017. The pair surprised many after getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 1, 2019. They later had a more lavish second ceremony in Paris a month later.
Social media, needless to say, when on a frenzy (think along the lines of: a baby is coming) after the news broke with various hilarious reactions on Twitter for the soon-to-be parents.
Long live baby Stark #sophieturner pic.twitter.com/mWg0c6TbFp— Deanne Kmiec (@DeanneKmiec) February 12, 2020
Congrulations to the queen of the North #Sansa & #Littlefinger ... Oh I mean #Joejonas 🤣🤣🤣#Sophieturner #Jonasbrothers #gameofthrones #babyontheway #punintended #thatsthetea— Cindz (@cindybejasa) February 13, 2020
Baby stark dut du du du du 🎶— Peanut Snow (@sbrnmorningstar) February 13, 2020
Congarts #SophieTurner and Joe Jonas.
#SophieTurner is pregnant! Her child will be born...— TurnSoundOn (@realturnsoundon) February 12, 2020
...’Sans’any clothes.
...Yes, ‘Stark’ naked.#JoeJonas #Sansa #Stark #HBO #gamer #GameofThrones #GOT #comedy #puns #dadjokes #comedian #turnsoundon pic.twitter.com/PtJRXwLaOH
Baby is coming!!— Sandra Castillo (@SandraCasAv) February 12, 2020
Another generation of Stark 🐺
Congratulations @joejonas #SophieTurner #QueenInTheNorth https://t.co/IppY5rHncL
Congratulations to @joejonas and #SophieTurner! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/msRRjbSAI9— Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) February 12, 2020