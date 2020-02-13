Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly expecting their first baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 91st Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, California February 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting a bundle of joy soon, just under a year after tying the knot.

According to sources quoted by E! News, the Game of Thrones star is said to be about four months along and the pair are “extremely excited” about expanding their family.

Turner and Jonas first started dating in 2016 and they were engaged in October 2017. The pair surprised many after getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 1, 2019. They later had a more lavish second ceremony in Paris a month later.

Social media, needless to say, when on a frenzy (think along the lines of: a baby is coming) after the news broke with various hilarious reactions on Twitter for the soon-to-be parents.