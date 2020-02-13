Cute girl gets US$10,000 on Ellen DeGeneres Show after kicking up fuss on stolen ‘perfect attendance pencil’ (VIDEO)

After her perfect attendance pencil got stolen, Taylor received a US$10,000 check from Ellen Degeneres. — Screenshot from Youtube/TheEllenShow

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A seven-year-old girl, who complained that someone had taken her prized pencil in a viral video, received not only a “replacement” but a US$10,000 (RM41,419) scholarship from American TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres had reposted the video uploaded on Instagram by user Tabgeezy of Taylor James explaining how her “perfect attendance pencil” was taken by her classmate.

DeGeneres subsequently invited James and her mother to her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

James told DeGeneres how devastated she felt because the pencil meant a lot to her.

After recounting how it all happened, DeGeneres presented her with the mock cheque for US$10,000 courtesy of Shutterfly along with a huge pink pencil with the words “Property of Taylor” written on it.

DeGeneres also presented James with stationery supplies for her whole class to use and since it was filmed on a weekday, the TV host also presented her with a letter explaining her absenseso she could keep her perfect attendance streak.

Taylor received a huge pink pencil that none of her classmates could take now. — Screenshot from Youtube/TheEllenShow

In the video, James’ annoyance is clear as she recounts how her “perfect attendance pencil” was taken by her classmate Lizzie, who refused to return it

The video caught the attention of social media users which many of them offering to send her a brand new pencil.