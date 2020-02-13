Covid-19 outbreak forces Hong Kong Film Awards organiser to consider cancelling live telecast

The decision on how the Hong Kong Film Awards will be handing out honours will be decided in 10 days. ― Picture via Facebook/ Hong Kong Film Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― Organisers of the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) are contemplating cancelling the ceremony’s live telecast this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

HKFA president Derek Yee said the 39th edition of the Hong Kong Film Awards was initially scheduled to be held on Apr 19.

The organising committee had contemplated pre-recording the ceremony but was worried the list of award winners would be leaked.

Another idea being considered is to announce the results in May and have the presentation ceremony later.

Yee was reported by Hong Kong daily Ming Pao saying a final decision on the matter would be made within the next 10 days.

“As some of those nominated for the Hong Kong Film Awards are from mainland China, they may not be able to be present to receive the award if they win.”

Due to the outbreak, China has imposed a lockdown of several cities to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Yee meanwhile said 1,475 would be voting to determine winners of the various categries for the awards.

Local publication Sin Chew Daily reported that even the announcement of the nominees were made via e-mail unlike previous installments that did it via a live media conference.