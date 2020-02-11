Korean-American actor mistaken as member of 'Parasite' cast, receives praise from people at Oscars

John Cho took to Twitter after some mistook him as a member of the cast for the movie 'Parasite.' — Instagram/johnthecho

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — Korean-American actor John Cho, received congratulatory messages on Parasite record-breaking win at the Oscars — simply for standing with the cast of the movie at Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Parasite, a South Korean dark comedy thriller, made history at the 92nd Academy Awards when it became the first film awarded Best International Feature Film that also took home the top prize of Best Picture - apart from two more wins for Bong Joon Ho as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Unfortunately, Cho was not part of the film at all.

The actor who is known for his roles in Harold and Kumar and Star Trek tweeted that he “got congratulated a lot” in his Twitter post, that garnered 211,500 likes and was retweeted 20,800 times so far.

Standing with Parasite crew, I got congratulated A LOT. Lol. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) February 10, 2020

Most Twitter users replied sarcastically, either through inserting emojis or commenting on the post.

A Twitter user, @heymolly, replied by saying that “we can pretend its for the oscar you deserved for Searching,” as Cho acted as a father whose daughter went missing, and he searches for clues in her laptop to locate her, in that movie.

we can pretend its for the oscar you deserved for Searching — molly (@heymolly) February 10, 2020

Another user, @CisSaints replied to Cho’s post by writing, “I’m Asian and I expect coworkers to congratulate me tomorrow”, to which another similar tweet was, “Sweet, I’ll head to the bars and see if I can celebrate my win.”

I’m Asian and I expect coworkers congratulate me tomorrow 😂 — Cis Saints (@CisSaints) February 10, 2020

@BTSheartfingers took it up a notch by replying, “ You literally could say you won, and most Hollywood would not know the difference. Use it against them. They’ll never be the wiser.