Malaysian singer Aina Abdul claims misunderstanding after coming under fire for ‘suicidal’ performance at AJL 34

Aina drenched in 'blood' triggered many NGO for what was perceived as an act of suicide on stage. — Image from Twitter/aca_pyka

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — TV3’s annual song competition 34th Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL34) had everyone talking — and among the hot topics was the bloody performance of singer Aina Abdul criticised as irresponsible for allegedly depicting suicide.

The singer quickly took to her Instagram page to clear the issue and denying it was intended as so, saying the perceived concept never came to mind after criticisms began coming in.

“Last night’s performance is symbolic of a woman who had her heart broken because of her own actions towards the one she loves.

“The bleeding heart is meant to show the pain that the woman had to endure after hurting the people she loved.”

Insisting it had nothing to do with the theme of suicide, she apologised for any misunderstanding.

Aina’s Sumpah performance at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil last night had the singer clad in a white dress which was later drenched in “blood” after after the performer had “stabbed” herself in the chest.

Her performance was condemned by NGO groups like Public Health Malaysia and Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (Miasa) through their Facebook posts.

The groups claim Aina’s performance could send the wrong message to the audiences and also that the performance has violated the guidelines for media reporting on suicide which prohibits any scenes or acts that involves self-harm.

