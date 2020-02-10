Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 Feb 10 — The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out today at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture: Parasite (Neon)
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger — Judy
Best Director: Bong Joon Ho — Parasite
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern — Marriage Story
Best Original Screenplay: Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
Best Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4
Best Documentary Film: American Factory
Best International Feature Film: Parasite — South Korea
Best Original Song: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again — Rocketman — Reuters