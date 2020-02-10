Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

Elton John and Bernie Taupin pose with the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from ‘Rocketman’ in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 Feb 10 — The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out today at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture: Parasite (Neon)

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger — Judy

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho — Parasite

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Best Original Screenplay: Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

Best Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4

Best Documentary Film: American Factory

Best International Feature Film: Parasite — South Korea

Best Original Song: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again — Rocketman — Reuters