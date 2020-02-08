Bruno Mars to collaborate with Disney for new music-themed film (VIDEO)

Singer Bruno Mars posing in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Mars is partnering with the studio for a musical-themed theatrical narrative feature, which the Uptown Funk vocalist will also produce and star in.

Details about the yet-untitled project are still scarce at this date, although Deadline reported that the film will mostly consist of original music that Mars will create and perform.

The Grammy winner celebrated the announcement with a video posted to his social media, in which he is heard playing When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio on the piano.

“If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a Star”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

This is not the first time that Mars will appear on the big screen, as he starred as a child actor in the 1992 comedy Honeymoon in Vegas and voiced Roberto in the 2014 animated film Rio 2.

Earlier this week, Walt Disney Studios also announced that a Hamilton musical film was also in the pipes.

The adaptation of the blockbuster musical is set to hit theatres in October 2021, with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealing that the original Broadway cast will star in the forthcoming film.

The project, billed in a press release as a “leap forward in the art of ‘live capture,’“ was filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

In addition to his partnership with Disney, Mars is reportedly back in the recording studio for his much-anticipated new album.

Details about the yet-untitled opus are scarce at this time, although it would follow 2016’s chart-topping 24k Magic.

That album took the 60th Annual Grammy Awards by storm in 2018, winning Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Record of the Year.

More recently, Mars collaborated with Cardi B on 2019’s Please Me, as well as Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton on Blow. — AFP-Relaxnews