Justin Bieber teams with Quavo in new ‘Intentions’ video (VIDEO)

Justin Bieber in the video for ‘Yummy’. — Picture courtesy of YouTube/Justin Bieber via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Intentions will appear on Bieber’s upcoming new album, Changes, which will arrive on February 14.

To keep fans waiting, the Canadian superstar announced the guest artists he has collaborated with on the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Purpose.

Among them are Post Malone, Clever, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, Kehlani and Quavo of Migos, which is featured on the recently-released Intentions.

The single, produced by Poo Bear and The Audibles, arrived alongside an accompanying music video directed by Michael Ratner.

The inspirational visual brings attention to the stories of three women who worked with the organization Alexandra House, which provides safe housing for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin’ you/ Standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you/ When I create, you’re my muse/ That kind of smile that makes the news,” Bieber sings in the opening verse.

In addition to the empowering video for Intentions, Bieber launched a US$200,000 (RM827,300) fund to support the Los Angeles-based NPO’s transitional housing program.

Intentions arrives on the heels of Yummy, the Kehlani-assisted Get Me, as well as a Summer Walker remix of Yummy.

While he is gearing up towards the release of his fifth studio album, Bieber will be the musical guest of Saturday Night Live this coming weekend.

It will not be the first time that the Canadian hitmaker appears on the TV show, as he made his debut in 2010 and then returned three year later as both host and performer.

This time, Bieber will share the stage with RuPaul, who will notably make his SNL hosting debut.

In the meantime, discover the accompanying video for Intentions: — AFP-Relaxnews