‘Illuminati’ earrings? Quit judging me and look in the mirror instead, singer Ayda Jebat tells haters

Ayda tells keyboard warriors to stop making a fuss over such a small matter. — Screengrabs from Twitter/zulakmalxx

PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Ayda Jebat told off social media users who accused her of being an “Illuminati agent” after she appeared on TV sporting a pair of triangle-shaped earrings with a blue eye design.

The Mana Ada Hati singer told Harian Metro that people should be more wary of their judgmental attitudes rather than stoking fears over her fashion choices.

“Don’t be afraid of my earrings. Instead, you should be afraid of your own eyes that like to find faults in others.

“You don’t have to fear what I wear because I still hold on strongly to Islam’s teachings,” she said.

The 27-year-old, who wore the earrings on TV3’s Melodi programme last Sunday, added that she chose the accessory purely for fashion purposes and that it was in no way connected to superstitious beliefs.

She also joked about the incident in a satirical tweet on her Twitter profile.

“Trying to decide if it’s okay to wear briefs or panties because they are triangular in shape. I’m afraid I’ll be led astray,” Ayda wrote.

Tengah fikir nak pakai spender/panties ke tak sebab bentuk segi tiga. Takut sesat. Aduh. — Ayda Jebat (@Ayda_Jebat) February 4, 2020

The “Illuminati” first originated in the 18th century as a German secret society committed to dispelling superstitions, misinformation, and abuses of state power.

Modern-day conspiracy theorists have since co-opted the word “Illuminati” to refer to shadowy groups allegedly seeking to establish a New World Order by infiltrating pop culture.