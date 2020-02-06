Here is the first full trailer for ‘Minions: The Rise of Super Gru’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Minions: The Rise of Super Gru’.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Illumination and Universal Pictures have released the first official for highly anticipated upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sequel to 2015’s Minions which was a spin-off from Despicable Me.

Steve Carell returns as the voice of Gru along with a new cast of stars including Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr Nefario, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, and Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mum.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (winner Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru is set for release here on June 11.