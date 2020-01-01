New in theatres and online: ‘The Grudge,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Ghost Stories’

‘The Gentlemen’ is a return to the gangster genre for Guy Ritchie after ‘RocknRolla’ in 2008. — Picture courtesy of STX Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — Two horrors bring the chills at the start of January 2020 thanks to another remake of haunted house story The Grudge and Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, while Guy Ritchie’s gangster action comedy The Gentlemen begins its worldwide release outside of North America with openings in the UK and Ireland, South East Asia, and Oceania.

The Gentlemen (R)

American marijuana kingpin Mickey has built an empire in London, with his potential exit from the business causing a power struggle to erupt.

Starring Matthew McConaughey (TV’s True Detective Season 1), Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur, TV’s Sons of Anarchy), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Hugh Grant (Paddington 2, Four Weddings), Colin Farrell (In Bruges, Fantastic Beasts) and directed by Guy Ritchie (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, King Arthur).

Select release dates: UK, Ireland, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand - January 1, 2020; Singapore - Jan 2; USA, Canada, India - Jan 24; France, Netherlands - February; South Africa - March

The Grudge 3 (R)

When Detective Muldoon is called about a murder that took place at a now-abandoned house, she comes to believe that she has been followed home by an evil entity.

Starring Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, TV’s Bloodline Season 2), Demián Bichir (The Nun), John Cho (Star Trek Into Darkness), Betty Gilpin (TV’s GLOW).

Select release dates: Singapore - January 2; USA, Canada, India - Jan 3; Netherlands, Australia - Jan 9; France, Philippines - Jan 15; South Africa - Jan 16; Hong Kong - Jan 23; UK, Ireland - Jan 24; New Zealand - Jan 30

Ghost Stories

Four-story anthology about the supernatural beings haunting four Indian households. From the same directorial quartet behind Lust Stories.

Netflix: January 1

Starring Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak), Sobhita Dhulipala (TV’s Made in Heaven), Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr), Mrunal Thakur (Love Sonia) — AFP-Relaxnews