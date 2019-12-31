World box office: The Force is still with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' opensd with a estimated take of US$175.5 million in North America, according to an industry watcher. — Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Lucasfilm

LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 — Disney finishes 2019 on a high note with the latest Star Wars still dominating the world box office, according to the latest figures from specialist website ComScore. With only days left to go before the end of the year, the Mouse House is set to break new records with the additional US$166.3 million generated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a third-place spot for Frozen 2, which took in another US$58.7 million.

The Star Wars saga continues to rack up stellar sales. The latest instalment from the intergalactic franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams, maintains its lead in the world box office for its second weekend in theaters. This weekend the space opera brought in an additional US$166.3 million, making its worldwide takings total over US$724 million.

Meanwhile, the newest opus in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: Next Level, has clung onto second place in the world box office rankings, amassing another US$96.9 million this week. Since its release in theaters in early December, the action adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black has accumulated US$471 million around the world.

The Snow Queen isn’t far behind either. Frozen 2 is back in the top three with an additional US$58.7 million. Disney’s 3D musical has already generated the fantastic sum of US$1.2 billion in receipts worldwide since its release in November.

Finally, the producers of Cats will be meowing with disappointment following its box-office flop. The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is currently placed seventh in the rankings, with a little over US$38 million in receipts around the globe. Its mediocre performance will be keenly felt at Universal, where as Variety points out, the budget for the feature has been estimated to be US$100 million.

Top 10 films at the world box office (in millions of dollars):

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 166.3

2. Jumanji: Next Level - 96.9

3. Frozen 2 - 58.7

4. Spies in Disguise - 29.2

5. Ip Man 4: The Finale - 28.8

6. Little Women - 22.8

7. Cats - 18.4

8. Sheep Without A Shepherd - 17.2

9. Knives Out - 15.7

10. Ashfall - 11.1 — AFP-Relaxnews