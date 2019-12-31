‘Kingsman’ creator Mark Millar wants K-pop’s BTS to feature in the spy comedy franchise (VIDEO)

BTS fans shared the group’s performance of ‘Dionysus’ with Millar on Twitter. — Picture from Instagram/mrmarkmillar and Twitter/bts_bighit

PETALING JAYA, Dec 31 — The writer behind the famous Kingsman spy comics has officially joined the ARMY — the moniker for fans of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS.

Mark Millar, who is best known for creating the franchise depicting the transformation of a British chav into a brilliant spy, gave a shoutout to K-pop stars BTS after a video of their Kingsman-themed performance made the rounds on Twitter recently.

“The love for Kingsman in Asia is amazing, particularly in South Korea where it had a massive cultural impact. Someone sent me this today and I love it,” Millar wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet showing BTS performing at the 2019 KBS Song Festival.

The seven-member group sported sleek suits and polished coiffures for the concert, emulating the fashion made famous by the fictional spy organisation in the films.

The official BTS Twitter account also quoted the famous “Manners maketh man” line from Kingsman: The Secret Service with a twist, writing “ARMY maketh BTS”.

[#오늘의방탄] 2019 KBS 가요대축제🕺🏻

ARMY maketh BTS🌂

파자마부터 수트까지!

방탄소년단의 단짠매력을 모두 볼 수 있었던

2019년의 마지막 금요일!

함께해주신 아미여러분 감사합니다.

고민보다 Go! 하며 즐거운 연말 되세요~💜 pic.twitter.com/xoV4QD8EPP — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) 27 December 2019

In response to a suggestion from a Twitter user, Millar said he would love to have the Boy With Luv singers feature in the soundtrack for a future Kingsman film.