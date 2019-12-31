Hong Kong singer William So delays release of new song to make changes to it

Hong Kong singer William So (left) was forced to delay the release of his new song to make changes. -- Photo via Instagram/ william_gung

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Looks like Hong Kong singer Andy Hui’s kissing scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong earlier this year has far reaching consequences.

Hui’s good friend in singer William So was forced to change the lyrics to his new song that was supposed to be released just when the scandal exploded in April, Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported.

The daily reported that So was promoting his new song Bu Fangbian (Inconvenience) yesterday, where the original title was actually Ni Nawei (Who are you) where the lyrics had touched on men and women cheating in their relationships.

It was said that while the tune was meant to be released six months ago, the unfortunate similarities to Hui and Wong’s scandal had to it being reworked with a new name, lyrics and music video.

Asked by media during the promotion event whether he was aware Wong had returned to Hong Kong, So sheepishly claimed he was not aware.

“Who returned? The song’s lyrics is not related to anyone. The song talks about a guy unhappy with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend,” he said.

On Hui, So said he last saw him and Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng before Christmas where they met up for a meal at the couple’s home.

So said Hui was healthy and hoped that Hui would return to work soon.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Wong had fled to the United States after her affair with Hui was exposed in April. She returned to Hong Kong on December 14.

Shortly after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car blew up online, Hui hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

Cheng had later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage, while Wong’s ex-boyfriend Kenneth Ma announced their break-up.