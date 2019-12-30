Watch this new clip from Kristen Stewart’s ‘Underwater’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Underwater’ that stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — 20th Century Fox has released a new clip from upcoming thriller Underwater that stars Kristen Stewart.

True to its title, the film takes place deep beneath the ocean and it revolves around a team of researchers who find themselves trapped while facing an unknown predator after their subterranean laboratory is damaged.

The film also stars T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie and Gunner Wright.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Underwater is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.”

Underwater is set for release here on January 9.