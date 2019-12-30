Rapper Joe Flizzow to tie knot with artist Marini Ramlan next year

Malaysian rapper and lyricist Joe Flizzow will be tying the knot with painter Marini Ramlan in April. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Malaysian rapper and lyricist Joe Flizzow is officially off the singles market.

The 40-year-old has chosen artist Marini Ramlan to end his bachelorhood and is scheduled to tie the knot in April.

The couple got engaged over the weekend at Marini’s home in Petaling Jaya.

The mother of Joe, or his real name Johan Ishak, in Aishah Ali confirmed the couple’s engagement to BH Online, saying both Joe and Marini had known each other for 15 years but only got into a relationship in 2016.

“The plan is they will be married in April. Do pray that their plans will be made easy,” she said.

Aishah explained that Joe had his own mission in fighting for art that made him refuse to think of personal matters such as marriage.

“He wanted to chase his ambition first and realise his dreams before taking the plunge.

“Joe had said before that he was serious in his musical career and had wanted to break into US although it was not as easy as it seems,” she said, noting that her son reached the pinnacle of his career when he was appointed as Def Jam South East Asia’s managing director.

Def Jam South East Asia was recently launched by music label Universal Music Group (UMG) to focus on the vibrant hip-hop scene.

Marini, 41, was formerly Primeworks Studios Sdn Bhd’s innovation and distribution general manager.

Meanwhile, Aishah told Astro Awani that the couple got together before Joe continued with his studies at Harvard Business School.

She added that the engagement ceremony was planned to coincide with the completion of his younger sibling Iman’s wedding.

“There is no special meaning to the date for their engagement...just that we want everything for his younger sibling’s wedding to be completed first.”

Marini received a ring, candies and tepak sireh during the engagement ceremony that was attended by some 50 family members and close friends.