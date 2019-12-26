Kanye West releases new album, ‘Jesus Is Born,’ on Christmas Day

US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA in New York November 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 26 — The rapper, who is famous for having trouble releasing his albums on time, unveiled the companion to his Jesus Is King right on schedule.

Last October during a sit-down with Zane Lowe, West teased that the Sunday Service album, Jesus Is Born would arrive on Christmas Day, leading fans to wonder whether it would be a live album culled from his Sunday Service performances or a 10th studio album of new material.

As promised, the rapper shared the 19-track companion to Jesus Is King, which is credited to the Sunday Service Choir on streaming platforms on December 25.

West serves as executive producer on the gospel-influenced project, on which some of his earlier hits like Ultralight Beam and Father Stretch are reinterpreted.

He notably expanded his Sunday Service performances into operas, reconnecting with Italian artist and frequent collaborator Vanessa Beecroft for Nebuchadnezzar and Mary.

While Nebuchadnezzar premiered on November 24, the most recent staging of Mary took place on December 22 at the Lincoln Centre in New York.

As teased last November, West is currently working with legendary producer Dr Dre on his tenth studio opus and much-anticipated follow-up to Jesus Is King, the release date for which remains unknown.

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

While you wait for the album release, hear West’s Jesus Is Born below: