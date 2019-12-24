Watch this new trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ that features an all-star ensemble including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — STX Films has released the second trailer for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action comedy The Gentlemen that features an all-star ensemble including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

The film revolves around American expat Mickey Pearson (played by McConaughey) who decides to retire and sell off his profitable weed empire. This news triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail as the rest of the mobsters attempt to steal his domain from him.

Also starring are Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Lyne Renee, Chris Evangelou, Eugenia Kuzmina and Jason Wong.

The Gentlemen is set for US release on January 24, 2020.