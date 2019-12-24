Tyler, the Creator unveils two new songs in time for Christmas (VIDEO)

Tyler, the Creator shared a new video for ‘Best Interest,’ which he recorded during the ‘IGOR’ sessions. — Screengrab via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 24 — The holiday bundle comprises Group B and Best Interest, which Tyler, the Creator described as an unfinished cut from the IGOR sessions.

Best Interest arrived along with an accompanying music video. The chart-topper explains in the visual’s YouTube description that it was filmed with no music “with hopes that it would sync up.”

The impromptu video, filmed by Wyatt Navarro, finds Tyler, the Creator performing Best Interest while on an excursion on a boat, lip-syncing “I’m a third wheeler/ I’m a side-better/ I’m a homewrecker/ Give it up, give it up, give it up.”

While the video begins by noting that Best Interest is “a rough draft that did not make IGOR,” the award-winning musician commented on Twitter that Group B was a “random song” unrelated to the album.

group b random song from last week has nothing to do with igor — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 23, 2019

The number finds Tyler, the Creator referencing the 60’s American sitcom Gilligan’s Island as well climate activist and Time’s 2019 Person of the year Greta Thunberg, rapping “Foot is on the gas, I ain’t letting/Every car is gas, pissing Greta off.”

The musician released IGOR back in May; the album earned him a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The full-length arrived less than two years after his fourth studio opus, Flower Boy, which was nominated in the same category at the 60th edition of the award ceremony in January 2018.

The hitmaker also hosted the eighth instalment of his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival last month, during which Drake made a much-talked-about appearance.

With much speculation online that Frank Ocean would be the event’s special guest, some fans booed the Canadian rapper off stage, reportedly ending his set 20 minutes early.

In a recent sit-down with Kerwin Frost Talks, Tyler, the Creator looked back at the incident, noting that “everyone thought Frank was gonna be there but I never said he was or implied it or anything.”

He added that he had personally invited Drake to the festival on the promise that the audience would welcome him “with open arms.”

“And then when that happened and these motherf*****s is like ‘F**k you!’ ... It’s like a reflection on me to [Drake]. It’s like coming to my house and then my kids start peeing on your leg and then you start looking at me like ‘Dawg, get your f******g kids, bro!’ But that’s their fault that they thought what they thought,” he added.

Hear Tyler, the Creator’s holiday bundle, composed of Best Interest and Group B, below. — AFP-Relaxnews