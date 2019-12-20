Post Malone unveils new dual-phone video for ‘Circles’

US rapper Post Malone arriving at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles November 24, 2019. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 ― After Malone shared a medieval-inspired video for Circles last September, ahead of the release of his Hollywood’s Bleeding album, he has now created a technically unique, alternative video.

The cinematic clip featured the singer-songwriter as a knight in armour, hobbling through a battlefield and even saving a damsel in disguise.

A few months after the arrival of his third studio opus, Malone has unveiled a new innovative visual for his No 1 hit, requiring a Spotify subscription and two phones placed side-by-side to play.

As Rolling Stone pointed out, users must open the Posty’s Universe and Today’s Top Hits playlists on each phone and tap simultaneously on Circles.

The dual-phone video shows two halves of a romantic relationship, with the pair of lovers caught in a vicious cycle of breaking up and then getting back together.

“Circles is about heartache and relationships, and between the music and the visuals, this content is truly an art piece designed to augment the music, encompassing the emotions and sentiments that Post Malone sings about,” George Harb, who is the vice president of digital marketing & innovation at Universal Music Group, said in a statement.

Circles is one of the six singles that supported Malone’s third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which followed his 2018 Beerbongs & Bentleys.

The full-length notably features guest appearances from DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

In addition to releasing his third studio opus, Malone will headline the upcoming holiday special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, which will air from New York City’s Time Square on December 31.

The Sunflower rapper will be joined on stage in the Big Apple by South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, who will perform for the first time alongside the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill”.

Next year, Malone will hit the road for his Runaway Tour in support of Hollywood’s Bleeding, with the second North American leg of his trek kicking off on February 4 in Omaha, Nebraska. ― AFP-Relaxnews