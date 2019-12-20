Adrien Brody to star in a series based on Stephen King short story

Adrien Brody was last seen in cinemas in October 2018, acting alongside Bruce Willis in ‘Air Strike’ by Ping Chen. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — The American actor will play the main character in the adaptation of a short story written by horror genius Stephen King. To date, he is the only member of the cast to have been announced for the series in development at Epix, which will begin shooting in Canada in May 2020 and be broadcast in the fall of the same year.

Adrien Brody has not set foot on a series set since his 2017 role in Peaky Blinders. Now that is set to change with the announcement of a new project in the corridors of American premium cable channel Epix. Ten episodes have been planned for the first season. Christened Jerusalem’s Lot, the series will be adapted from the Stephen King short story of the same name, which was first published in 1978.

Brothers Peter and Jason Filardi will write the screenplay for Jerusalem’s Lot and will also act as showrunners and executive producers alongside De Line Production and Epix.

The series, which is set in the 1850s, will follow the character of Charles Boone, played by Adrien Brody, who decides to settle with his three children in a neglected family mansion following the death of his wife at sea. Shortly after his arrival in the house in Maine, he begins to uncover buried family secrets and a sordid story that had a terrible impact on the Boone family.

For the moment, Brody is the only cast member to have been announced for the series.

Recently, Adrien Brody played a role in the fourth season of the BBC and Netflix series Peaky Blinders. In 2020, the American actor, who won an Oscar for his performance in The Pianist, will be returning to the big screen in Wes Anderson’s next film The French Dispatch, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux and Saoirse Ronan. — AFP-Relaxnews