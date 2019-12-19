Teaser offers first look at ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ that sees Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return for the thriller.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Paramount Pictures has released a teaser trailer for upcoming A Quiet Place Part II that offers a first look at what to expect from the sequel.

Directed by John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return for the sequel which looks like it picks up from where the first film left and it sees the Abbott family now facing the terrors of the outside world.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II is set for US release on March 20, 2020.