Post Malone, BTS to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Dick Clark Productions and ABC recently announced that the Sunflower rapper will headline the annual holiday special, which will air from New York City’s Time Square on December 31.

Malone will be joined on stage by K-pop supergroup BTS, country star Sam Hunt as well as singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, who will perform for the first time alongside the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill.

“We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop,” Mark Bracco, executive producer and EVP, Programming and Development for Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement, teasing “a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

Now in its 48th edition, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 will include over five hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from multiple cities around the globe.

While TV host Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight in New York City, singer-songwriter Ciara will host the New Year’s Eve festivities in Los Angeles and Broadway legend Billy Porter will take the reins of the New Orleans celebration.

Chart-toppers slated to perform in Los Angeles include Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

Usher and Sheryl Crow will also take the stage in New Orleans, while the Jonas Brothers will celebrate the new decade in Miami.

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Seacrest will be joined for the first time in the show’s history by singer-actress Lucy Hale in New York City’s Time Square.

The Pretty Little Liars star has previously overseen the festivities live from New Orleans.

“As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me. It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!” Seacrest promised in a statement.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” will be broadcast live on December 31, beginning at 8:00pm (EST) on ABC.

Some 9.1 million people watched the New Year’s Eve program in 2019 overall, the Nielsen company reported at the time. — AFP-Relaxnews