‘Star Wars’: 42 years of box office gold

Wednesday, 18 Dec 2019 05:55 PM MYT

George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive at the European premiere of ‘Star Wars, The Force Awakens’ in Leicester Square, London in this December 16, 2015 file picture. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — It has been 42 years since George Lucas struck box office gold with Star Wars, his intergalactic tale of good and evil, Jedi and Sith, bounty hunters and blasters.

That film — later re-titled Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope — has launched 10 prequels, sequels and spinoffs, including The Rise of Skywalker, out in theatres this week.

Here is a breakdown of every live-action theatrical release in the Star Wars universe, in the order of the money they made at box offices worldwide (figures not adjusted for inflation):

Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) US$2.07 billion (RM8.5 billion)

Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) US$1.33 billion

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) US$1.06 billion

Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) US$1.03 billion

Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) US$850 million

Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) US$775.5 million

Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) US$649.4 million

Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) US$547.9 million

Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) US$475.3 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) US$392.9 million

Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com — AFP

