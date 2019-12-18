‘Star Wars’: 42 years of box office gold

George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive at the European premiere of ‘Star Wars, The Force Awakens’ in Leicester Square, London in this December 16, 2015 file picture. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 — It has been 42 years since George Lucas struck box office gold with Star Wars, his intergalactic tale of good and evil, Jedi and Sith, bounty hunters and blasters.

That film — later re-titled Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope — has launched 10 prequels, sequels and spinoffs, including The Rise of Skywalker, out in theatres this week.

Here is a breakdown of every live-action theatrical release in the Star Wars universe, in the order of the money they made at box offices worldwide (figures not adjusted for inflation):

Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) US$2.07 billion (RM8.5 billion)

Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) US$1.33 billion

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) US$1.06 billion

Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) US$1.03 billion

Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) US$850 million

Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) US$775.5 million

Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) US$649.4 million

Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) US$547.9 million

Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) US$475.3 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) US$392.9 million

Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com — AFP