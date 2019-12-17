YG Entertainment fails to calm protesting fans of popular K-Pop girl group Blackpink calling for more music

Fans of Blackpink are still not happy with YG Entertainment despite a statement from the company. — Instagram/ blackpinkofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Fans of popular South Korean girl group, Blackpink have lashed out at the band’s management outfit after it again promised new music from the group “in the early part of 2020”.

Fans of Blackpink, called Blinks, mounted a digital billboard to protest outside management outfit, YG Entertainment’s office in Seoul yesterday, blasting its music videos on a loop.

As hashtags #BLINKSDemandForBLACKPINK and its Korean equivalent trended worldwide, Blinks accused the company of mistreating the group by not giving them a full-length album despite achieving worldwide fame since their debut in 2016.

Late yesterday, the agency issued a statement on Twitter claiming the girls were, “working hard at the recording studio for their new album” and asked fans to “continue supporting the girls working on their album release scheduled for early part of 2020.”

This was however not met well by fans who responded online negatively to the tweet, saying “We don’t believe you anymore” and “Basically telling us to shut up by telling us they’re working hard LOL i’m SURE blackpink is working very hard, just not you.”

While YG pointed out that the group had just wrapped up its world tour that included 32 concerts in 23 cities spread out across four continents, they also claimed the group was “recording several new songs in the studio.”

The fans distrust comes after former YG co-founder and head Yang Hyun Suk in a blog post in February had addressed the matter saying it was his goal to see the group release at least two singles, apart from solo releases from three more members in Rose, Lisa and Jisoo.

Following the release of their single Kill This Love in April, Yang exited the company amid allegations of illegal activity in June while Blackpink embarked on their world tour after generating major headlines for performing in in US music festival Coachella.

The group however have been silent of late, even failing to make an appearance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards despite being nominated for Best Female Group and Best Dance Performance - Female while member, Jennie had solo nominations in the Best Female Artist and Best Dance Performance - Solo categories.