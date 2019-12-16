Malay Mail

K-Pop boyband rapper Namjoon has lost 33 pairs of AirPods worth approx RM28,000 (VIDEO)

Monday, 16 Dec 2019 05:46 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

Fans of BTS were shocked to find out how much Kim must have spent to replace his lost AirPods. — Picture from Twitter/namtiddies and Apple
PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Kim Namjoon, the leader of popular K-pop boyband BTS revealed that he’s currently on his 34th set of Apple AirPods after losing all his previous pairs.

The 25-year-old shared his dilemma during a live broadcast on Naver’s V Live and made jaws drop when fans calculated the amount of money he’s spent so far on the cordless earphones.

A pair of AirPods with a wireless charging case retails for USD$199 (RM824) on Apple’s website, making Kim’s total expense on the tech accessory come up to approximately USD$6,766 (RM28,031).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fans of BTS, known as ARMY, joked that Kim could’ve paid off their college tuition fees with the amount he’s forked out for the earphones.

 

 

Apple has attracted constant criticism for their AirPods since they introduced them in 2016 with many users complaining of losing them due to the cordless design.

