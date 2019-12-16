K-Pop boyband rapper Namjoon has lost 33 pairs of AirPods worth approx RM28,000 (VIDEO)

Fans of BTS were shocked to find out how much Kim must have spent to replace his lost AirPods. — Picture from Twitter/namtiddies and Apple

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Kim Namjoon, the leader of popular K-pop boyband BTS revealed that he’s currently on his 34th set of Apple AirPods after losing all his previous pairs.

The 25-year-old shared his dilemma during a live broadcast on Naver’s V Live and made jaws drop when fans calculated the amount of money he’s spent so far on the cordless earphones.

A pair of AirPods with a wireless charging case retails for USD$199 (RM824) on Apple’s website, making Kim’s total expense on the tech accessory come up to approximately USD$6,766 (RM28,031).

NAMJOON REALLY CLAPPED WHEN ARMY SAID THEY LOST THEIR AIRPODS, THEN HE SAID LOST 33 PAIRS AND IS ON HIS 34TH, PLS WHAT KIND OF RICH IS THIS?!! pic.twitter.com/59YLAc0XnE — 🌷•𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻 •🌷 (@btsarmy2018x) December 14, 2019

Someone shared they lost their airpods, and RM clapped, saying there's someone he can become good friends with. He thinks he's on his THIRTY FOURTH (!!!) PAIR OF AIRPODS NOW, and that when he logs into his bluetooth he's able to mourn over all his old ones. — wisha 💫 (@doyou_bangtan) December 14, 2019

NAMJOON SAID HE LOST NEARLY 34 AIRPODS?!?! pic.twitter.com/SahsmrkcUl — k i m c h i 🌛 Joon's lover (@outrokimchi) December 14, 2019

Fans of BTS, known as ARMY, joked that Kim could’ve paid off their college tuition fees with the amount he’s forked out for the earphones.

THIS MAN REALLY SPENT $6,000+ ON AIRPODS...THAT COULD LITERALLY PAY MY COLLEGE TUITION pic.twitter.com/JKSh3hOy3J — Precious 🥰🤓 (@smoljungkookbun) December 14, 2019

Apple has attracted constant criticism for their AirPods since they introduced them in 2016 with many users complaining of losing them due to the cordless design.