Blackpink fans protest group’s ‘mistreatment’ by label with video billboard (VIDEO)

Fans are angry over YG Entertainment’s failure to deliver a full-length Blackpink album. — Picture from Twitter/kxjen01

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink have mounted a digital billboard in protest against the quartet’s management label, YG Entertainment.

The giant billboard has been blasting the group’s music videos on loop outside the YG Entertainment building in Seoul since this morning.

Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, have accused the company of mistreating the group by not giving them a full-length album despite achieving worldwide fame since their debut in 2016.

“Forcing them to watch the same seven music videos over and over again just like they do to us,” wrote @ForeverBP1 on Twitter.

Forcing them to watch the same seven music videos over and over again just like they do to us. @ygent_official @ygofficialblink #BLINKSDemandForBLACKPINK #YG는_블링크의_요구사항을_들어주세요pic.twitter.com/lwLnG4tjFm — K (@ForeverBP1) December 16, 2019

The hashtag #BlinksDemandforBlackpink and its Korean equivalent climbed to the top two spots of the Malaysian Twitter trends this morning apart from trending worldwide.

Blackpink is currently the most subscribed music act on YouTube despite only having seven music videos up.

YG Entertainment has yet to respond to the display put up by Blinks outside their office.

The label is currently dealing with a public relations nightmare as its chief executive officer Yang Hyun-suk faces allegations of covering up former iKON member B.I’s drug use in 2016.

The music mogul is also awaiting further action regarding his and ex-Big Bang member Seungri’s charges of habitual gambling.