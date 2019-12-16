Alleycats, Roy and Fran among acts at mega ‘Musicians for Musicians’ benefit concert in March 2020

Event patron Tan Sri Syed Yusof Syed Nasir Syed Yusof and Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor resident and organising committee chairman Francis Danker explain the drive behind the Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert. — Pix by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, December 16 — It has been some time since fans of Roy and Fran saw them performing together.

Come March 15 next year, they will have their chance to catch the popular duo.

In fact, fans of Malaysian 70s and 80s music are in for a huge treat when famous groups and solo artists of that era gather for a one-night only performance at the Mines Exhibition Centre. A small collection of musicians that will be playing on March 5, 2020 gather onstage to announce the Benefit concert.

Besides Royston Sta Maria and Francisca Peter, other acts include Alleycats, Blues Gang, Albert Sirimal and Bala.

Be prepared for a benefit concert that will run from 3pm to 11pm.

Organised by Musicians for Musicians, the concert’s main goals are to give back to the musicians while offering fans the opportunity to relive a period of great Malaysian music.

Musicians for Musicians is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to bring together musicians from all disciplines and elevate them and their work.

Affectionately nicknamed “A concert to heal” all proceeds made from the event will be given back to those musicians struggling the most.

With many of the legends form the 70s and 80’s now struggling with declining health and facing homelessness, the concert aims to convey an important message to all musicians.

That they are not alone in their struggles.

Event patron Tan Sri Syed Yusof Syed Nasir Syed Yusof said at a recent press conference: “When love and hope manifest, it does wonders for the world and humanity.”

With 30 acts already set to perform, the night is set to be unmissable.

It aims to raise RM500,000 to give back to the musicians in need.

Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS) president and organising committee chairman Francis Danker first mooted the idea over a year ago.

“We don’t just want to give your family a cheque when you die.

“That action can and should be taken now to help rather than when it is too late.”

Tickets for the event go on sale January 2.

There will be tickets going at RM100 each or from RM5,000 for a table of 10.

You can purchase them when the time comes at www.airasiaredtix.com.