Watch this new featurette for Will Smith and Tom Holland’s ‘Spies in Disguise’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming animated comedy ‘Spies in Disguise’ that features the voice talents of Will Smith and Tom Holland among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — 20th Century Fox has released a new featurette for upcoming animated comedy Spies in Disguise that features the voice talents of Will Smith and Tom Holland.

The film focuses on the relationship between super spy Lance (Smith) and the smart inventor who makes all his nifty gadgets, Walter (Holland). When things take an unexpected turn out of normalcy, they must learn to rely on each other in order to save the world.

Also lending their voice talents are Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Charming, super cool, super spy Lance Sterling (Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. Spies In Disguise is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.”

Spies in Disguise is set for release here on December 26.